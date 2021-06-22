Velocity Track Club wins 27 medals at Jeuness Invitational

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Saturday, June 19, Velocity Track Club competed in the Jeuness Invitational at Roy Wilkens Park in Jamaica, New York. The competition was fierce as many of the top teams from New Jersey and New York were in attendance. Championship medals were awarded to the top three places and Jeuness Invitational Meet bags to all first-place finishers.

The following events were contested: shot put; long jump; 3000 meters; 4×100-meter relay; 400-meter dash, 1500, 100, 800 and 200-meter dash; 800- and1600-meter sprint relay.

There were also races for children 6 years old and younger (50-meter, 150-meter and 300-meter races).

Velocity had approximately 25 athletes compete and won 27 medals—19 gold, three silver and five bronze. Many of the club’s athletes broke their personal records.

The following athlete’s medal: Bryce (three gold), Cameron (gold and bronze), Talia (gold, silver and bronze), Steven (gold and silver), Xoan (silver and bronze), Saniah C. (two gold and bronze), Pierce (two gold), Shyenne (two gold), Ryann (gold and bronze), Savannah B. (gold), Madison (gold), Savanna M. (gold), Hannah (gold), Kenese (gold) and Sania G (gold).

Great job to all athletes that competed!

Congratulations to Tiarra and Andonijah for taking first and second in the 1500-meter race walk at the New York State Showcase. Great job!

Plus, the ladies prepared a great dinner for the fathers for Father’s Day. The food was delicious and there was plenty of it. Fellas, we must step up our game for Mother’s Day next year. Thank you ladies, we deeply appreciated it.

Our next meets are on June 25-27, AAU Region 1 Championship at Lincoln Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. NHAGTC Youth Series No. 2 at Bowen Field, 218 Crescent St., in New Haven, Connecticut. Come out to see your future olympians.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit. 100% of your donation will go towards helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do great things! For additional information, please go to our website velocitytrack.org or contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or watclt@aol.com.