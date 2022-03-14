Velocity past and present showcase strengths at 2 separate events

Velocity Track Club’s athletes competed in their final meet before the AAU Indoor Nationals Championship in Virginia. On Saturday, March 5, we participated in the Armory Youth Championship at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. The competition was good, and medals were awarded to the top 3 athletes in their event. Velocity’s athletes won 21 medals (11 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze).

The following athlete’s won medals: Steven (3 gold medals), Xoan (2 gold and 1 silver), Zuriel (1 gold and 1 bronze medal), Brianna and Khloe (bronze medals), and Ryan (gold medal). Plus, Kenese, Shyenne, Ryan and Brianna shocked the building by winning the 4×200-meter relay.

Also, on Saturday, March 5, Velocity’s alumni competed in the NYSPHAA (New York State High School Championship) at the Ocean Breeze Recreational Facility in Staten Island. Velocity had seven athletes qualified, representing their high school at the state Championship. To qualify for the NYSPHAA, you must finish in the top two in your individual event or on the winning relay team, or make the qualifying standard. The top qualifiers from the CHSAA, PSAL and independent schools in NYS competed at the NYSPHAA. Velocity had seven freshman girls, representing their high schools. Dakota Hickman, Rakae Thomas, Saniah Caldwell, Candice Palmer and Talia Dixon from Monsignor Scanlan High School; Jada Clark from Nightingale Bamford High School and Saagi Hemmings from Friends Seminary High School. To have seven freshman girls from the same program qualify for the state Championship is an awesome accomplishment.

Plus, we had two alumni — Tiarra Jackson and Andonijah Washington — who attend Truman High School. They won gold and silver medals at the PSAL Sophomore Championship in the Race Walk. Velocity’s alumni are representing the program so well.

Our next meet will be on March 18-20, the USATF Youth Indoor National Championship at the Ocean Breeze Recreation Facility in Staten Island.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit. 100% of your donation will go towards helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do wonderful things! For additional information, please visit velocitytrack.org or contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or email watclt@aol.com.