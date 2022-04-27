Velocity competes in Colgate Women’s Games Series

The blessings continues for Velocity Track Club. On April 3, 10, 16 and 24, we competed in the Colgate Women’s Games Series. The nation’s longest running Track & Field series for girls and young women. The games were founded in 1974 by Brooklyn’s legendary track coach, the late Fred Thompson, with an emphasis on education and athletic excellence, and with the generous support of Colgate-Palmolive, which has remained the program’s title sponsor for nearly 50 years.

There is no entry fee to participate or admission charge to attend the Colgate Women’s Games, as Colgate-Palmolive covers all costs. Every competitor receives a complimentary competitor’s t-shirt, an athletic bag with Colgate personal care products, and a commemorative ribbon for participation.

Colgate Women’s Games has promoted the transformational power of athletics, mentorship and education to thousands of young female competitors through organized sport. Competitors can earn one of more than 100 educational scholarships awarded by Colgate-Palmolive each year, in $1,000, $500 and $250 denominations based on order of finish in the series.

After two preliminary meets held at DaSilva Field Track at St John’s University and semifinals at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island, Velocity had 14 athletes qualify in the finals. All athletes who competed in the finals received lovely Colgate Women’s Games sweatsuits and a trophy. Plus, the top three points earners received educational grants.

Seven of the 14 athletes finished in the top three-point earners and earned $5,000 in educational grants. The following athletes competed in the finals: Olivia ($1,000), Candice, Brianna ($500), Kenese, Serenity ($500), Cameron ($1,000), Khloe, Shyenne, Savannah, Ryann ($500), Madison T. ($1,000), Savannah B. ($500), Lyon, and Dakota.

Our next meet is on Saturday, April 30, in the Youth Challenge Series at Icahn Stadium. Come out and see your future Olympians.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit; 100% of your donation will go towards helping our children. Please support your youth, so they can continue to do great things.

For additional information, please visit our website velocitytrack.org or contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or email watclt@aol.com.