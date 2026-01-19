Community

Photos: ‘No one should endure the cold’: Bronx Borough President hosts annual winter coat giveaway

Borough president Vanessa L. Gibson poses with a family during her annual winter coat giveaway.
Courtesy of the borough president’s office

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined community partners on Jan. 15 to give away over 800 coats and other winter essentials to Bronx residents in need.

The event is held annually, according to the Borough President’s office, to assist families, seniors and anyone in the Bronx who needs help staying warm.

Residents line up for the annual winter coat giveaway. Courtesy of the borough president’s office
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson posed with winter jackets at the annual coat giveaway. Courtesy of the borough president’s office

The coat giveaway was held in partnership with Centerlight Healthcare, Home Base Homeless Prevention Network, Catholic Charities of New York, Cricket Wireless, Metro Plus, Archcare Senior Life, Bronx Eats, Atlantis Fresh Market, Bronx Fashion Week, Helping U Homecare, the NPR Group, Z Best Home Care, and VNS Health.

“No one in our borough should endure the cold winter without proper protection or clothing,” Gibson said. “This yearly giveaway demonstrates the strength and combined effort of our office and community partners to assist Bronx residents.”

Even the youngest Bronx residents benefit from the borough president’s annual winter coat giveaway. Courtesy of the borough president’s office
The borough president’s annual coat giveaway assists families, seniors and anyone in the Bronx who needs help staying warm. Courtesy of the borough president’s office

Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and CEO of CenterLight Healthcare PACE said they were proud to sponsor the event to help ensure all Bronx residents stay safe, warm and are treated with dignity during the cold winter months. “This coat drive is a powerful example of what’s possible when communities work together.”

David Harvey, Manager for ArchCare, said his organization was grateful to participate in the coat drive for the third year in a row.

Along with coats, the Bronx Borough President’s office giveaway included other essential winter items like gloves and socks. Courtesy of the borough president’s office
The Bronx Borough President’s annual coat giveaway assists families in need who need help staying warm. Courtesy of the borough president’s office

“As an organization firmly rooted in this borough, we are honored to stand alongside our neighbors to ensure that every individual has access to the resources they need during the coldest months,” Harvey said.

“ArchCare is deeply rooted in the Bronx and its vibrant culture, and we remain committed to supporting the health, dignity, and well‑being of our community.”

