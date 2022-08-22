‘Not all endorsements are created equally’: The value of endorsements in local politics

In conversation with incumbents and those seeking office in this election cycle, the endorsement process, they say, ranges from “a show of solidarity among peers and important organizations” to “dignified and sometimes undignified begging” with a whole lot of hurt feelings in between.

“Not all endorsements are created equally,” said Jake Delimani, a Democratic political strategist. “The same is true for party organization endorsements. And while it is almost always better to have your home party’s organization than to not, it’s neither necessary nor sufficient.”

With the exception of Manhattan’s congressional districts, NY-10 and NY-12, perhaps no race has been upended by a battle over powerful endorsements than the state’s 33rd Senate District between incumbent Gustavo Rivera and challenger Miguelina Camilo.

When the Bronx Democratic Party threw their support behind Camilo — an attorney and former vice president of the party — it not only created a domino effect of major local endorsements that includes Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Adriano Espaillat, but also secured the senatorial hopeful on-the-ground resources for her campaign.

“The Bronx organization is one of the more cohesive and disciplined party committees in the city, so we should expect that the endorsement is not just a stamp of approval, but translates into actual boots on the ground and resources a candidate wouldn’t otherwise have, all of which are critical in a likely low turnout August primary,” said Delimani.

While speculation was that the Bronx Dems gave Camilo an endorsement in spite of Rivera — who backed upstart Bronx progressives in what turned out to be unsuccessful bids to unseat longtime moderate incumbents in June — the party clarified with the Bronx Times that their endorsement wasn’t conditional. The Bronx Dems process for endorsements, executive director Ariana Collado explained, depends on a myriad factors.

When the City Council had seven open seats in its last election cycle in 2021, after incumbents were term-limited out, the Bronx Dems created an advisory board comprised of community leaders, residents, business leaders, elected officials and people familiar with those respective districts, and interviewed all of the candidates who had expressed interest in running.

That input from the advisory board, candidates and adherence to their base — the Bronx voted overwhelmingly Democratic at an 83% clip in the last presidential cycle — serves as the basis for the Dems’ vote of confidence. As well, Bronx Dems also consider record of service and the merit of the candidate in the race, according to Collado.