Bronx woman named 2020 Woman of Distinction for 33rd Senate District

At a small ceremony at the New York Botanical Gardens on Sept. 22, State Senator Gustavo Rivera presented Evonne Capers with the 2020 Women of Distinction award.

Each year, the Senate honors outstanding women across New York who are impacting their communities while setting an example for future generations of New Yorkers.

At a young age, Capers moved to the Bronx, where she served as a proud postal worker for 25 years until her retirement. She was an active member in her community and started By joining the Twin Parks NE II Tenant Association where she eventually became president.

She then joined the Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA) New Settlement, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization with a 23-year track record of revitalizing neighborhoods, building community and facilitating positive youth development. Capers also became a member of Tenants and Neighbors, a grassroots organization that helps tenants build, protect and access affordable housing opportunities.

In June 2014, she joined Community Board 6. Since then, she has worked on several of the Board’s committees, served in multiple positions and now serves as its chair.

“I am proud to present Ms. Evonne Capers with this year’s New York State Senate Woman of Distinction award for the 33rd Senate District,” Rivera said. “Ms. Capers has vocally advocated to protect affordable housing in our neighborhoods while fighting for tenants’ rights, and as Community Board 6 ‘s current chairperson, she continues to selflessly build bridges to solve the most pressing issues impacting our community. Ms. Capers is an integral member of my district and I am incredibly grateful to count with her leadership and support. The Bronx is a better place because of her hard work.”