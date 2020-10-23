Health

Vaccinations nearly double from last year at Montefiore Community Health Clinics

AvatarBy Posted on
A flu clinic at Creston Avenue Baptist Church
Courtesy of Montefiore

In the age of COVID-19, Bronx residents are reportedly getting more flu shots.

At the 11 Montefiore Community Flu Clinics held throughout the Bronx in 2020, 582 residents have gotten free flu shots to date, all at socially distanced and convenient locations.

This is double the amount of vaccines administered during the same number of clinics last year. These clinics are made possible by a partnership between Montefiore Health System and Walgreens.

To find an upcoming flu clinic near you, visit the Bronx section under “Outdoor Flu Vaccination Events” at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/flu-seasonal.page.

Upcoming events

  • Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Saint Anthony Padua Church
    832 East 166th St., Bronx
  • Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    Saint Athanasius Church
    878 Tiffany St., Bronx
  • Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Our Lady of Angels Church
    2860 Sedgwick Ave., Bronx (Parking lot between Sedgwick Avenue and Webb Avenue)
    Note: COVID-19 testing will be available at this event
  • Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Tremont Health Action Center
    1826 Arthur Ave., Bronx
  • Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon
    World of Life International
    830 Union Ave., Bronx

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>