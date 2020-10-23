Vaccinations nearly double from last year at Montefiore Community Health Clinics

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the age of COVID-19, Bronx residents are reportedly getting more flu shots.

At the 11 Montefiore Community Flu Clinics held throughout the Bronx in 2020, 582 residents have gotten free flu shots to date, all at socially distanced and convenient locations.

This is double the amount of vaccines administered during the same number of clinics last year. These clinics are made possible by a partnership between Montefiore Health System and Walgreens.

To find an upcoming flu clinic near you, visit the Bronx section under “Outdoor Flu Vaccination Events” at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/ doh/health/health-topics/flu- seasonal.page.

Upcoming events