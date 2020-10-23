Vaccinations nearly double from last year at Montefiore Community Health Clinics

In the age of COVID-19, Bronx residents are reportedly getting more flu shots.
At the 11 Montefiore Community Flu Clinics held throughout the Bronx in 2020, 582 residents have gotten free flu shots to date, all at socially distanced and convenient locations.
This is double the amount of vaccines administered during the same number of clinics last year. These clinics are made possible by a partnership between Montefiore Health System and Walgreens.
To find an upcoming flu clinic near you, visit the Bronx section under “Outdoor Flu Vaccination Events” at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/
Upcoming events
- Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saint Anthony Padua Church
832 East 166th St., Bronx
- Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saint Athanasius Church
878 Tiffany St., Bronx
- Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Angels Church
2860 Sedgwick Ave., Bronx (Parking lot between Sedgwick Avenue and Webb Avenue)
Note: COVID-19 testing will be available at this event
- Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tremont Health Action Center
1826 Arthur Ave., Bronx
- Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon
World of Life International
830 Union Ave., Bronx