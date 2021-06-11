Sports

Urban Youth Initiative hosts flag championship game at Mount Saint Michael Academy

The Urban Youth Initiative hosted its flag football championship game on June 6 at Mount St. Michael Academy.

During the event participants from the program who received scholarships were recognized.

Former NY Giant Carlif Taylor was on hand to assist with the presentation and Borough President Candidate Sammy Ravelo also attended.

Urban Youth Initiative sponsored the flag program and invited Bronx schools to participate. Of those schools that participated, six of their collective student-athletes received partial scholarships to join Mount Saint Michael Academy, for the upcoming school year.

