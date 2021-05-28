University Center announces April & May Employees of the Month

University Center has named Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Melanie Sobers the facility’s Employee of the Month for April and Recreation Department Staffer Ruth Obazee the May Employee of the Month.
From different ends of the spectrum, both Sobers and Obazee have one common goal and that’s the health and care for the residents.
“Melanie’s capacity to care is outstanding and she does her job with the utmost care,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director. “Her residents love her so much.”
Over the past year, leadership has noticed the impact Obazee had on the residents.
“She stepped up and did more than we could ever ask for,” Alarcon said . “University Center is truly grateful to her.”