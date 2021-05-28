University Center announces April & May Employees of the Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

University Center has named Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Melanie Sobers the facility’s Employee of the Month for April and Recreation Department Staffer Ruth Obazee the May Employee of the Month.

From different ends of the spectrum, both Sobers and Obazee have one common goal and that’s the health and care for the residents.