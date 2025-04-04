Column: UMSV collaborates with small business clothing store Bronx Native

Economic development can be spotted everywhere in the Bronx — including on the borough’s college campuses.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent announced on Monday a collaboration involving its student bookstore, the Phin Shop, and the popular South Bronx clothing brand, Bronx Native.

UMSV President Susan L. Burns and Bronx Native owner Amaurys Grullon are pictured in an Instagram post sharing the good news.

Together, they created merchandise including T-shirts, hats and hoodies that have both UMSV branding and labeling that represents the borough. One T-shirt reads “El Bronx,” which has been on some of the merchandise previously sold in Grullon’s store.

Bronx Native’s storefront has been in the neighborhood for quite some time — they just had their seven-year anniversary in October 2024. Grullon was quoted in a report from The Bronx Times saying “things are good” in today’s Bronx and that he was grateful his store has been open for so long.

Their latest move being a collaboration with UMSV is indicative of their business capabilities. It truly shows how relationships between drivers of the local economy can be so powerful. Bronx Native has a mission to create merchandise that will make people feel proud to be part of this borough, whether they are from here or attend college here. People seek community, and Grullon is helping them feel like they are part of one.

The encouragement for students to feel at home in the Bronx may even serve as encouragement for them to continue living and working in the Bronx after graduation. The aforementioned Instagram post shows students proudly wearing their new UMSV x Bronx Native merchandise.

“We want our students to really feel like we’re part of this community as well,” Burns told News12.

As an organization that works to make the Bronx a great place to do business, we hope to see other small businesses and colleges form relationships. It’s not just about selling T-shirts or making money; it’s about the economic prosperity that comes from unique ideas and collaboration.