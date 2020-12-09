Police & Fire

U.S. Marshals released from Jacobi Hospital with standing ovation following deadly Edenwald shootout

A U.S. Marshal leaves Jacobi Hospital in stable condition following a lethal shootout in the north Bronx.
Photo courtesy of John Doyle

Two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD officer have been discharged from Jacobi Hospital with a standing ovation from New York’s finest and other law enforcement after being injured in a deadly shootout in the north Bronx last week.

Upon being wheeled out of  the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the officers were treated to a line of cheers, bagpipes and support from fellow NYPD, state police and other blue bloods in the borough.

The shootout happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at an Ely Avenue home near Edenwald Avenue, where members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force came to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper.

Cops said the suspect was uncooperative and opened fire on the law enforcement agents, who returned fire. The suspect later died at Jacobi Medical Center.

The injured deputy marshals and police officer were treated at Jacobi Hospital at time, multiple media outlets reported.

According to federal sources, one of the marshals was hit in the arm and the other agent was struck in arm and leg the leg. The NYPD officer was struck in the leg.

Police officials at the scene of the Dec. 4, 2020 shootout between U.S. Marshals and a suspected cop shooter in the Bronx.Photo by Dean Moses

Citing law enforcement sources, media outlets identified the dead suspect as Andre K. Sterling, whom the U.S. Marshals were pursuing in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting of a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a routine traffic stop in Hyannis. The officer, Trooper John Lennon, in that incident was shot in the hand and treated for his injuries.

The Medical Examiner’s vehicle at the scene.Photo by Dean Moses

The Medical Examiner’s office arrives at the Ely Avenue shooting site.Photo by Dean Moses

NYPD detectives at the scene.Photo by Dean Moses

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki

