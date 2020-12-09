U.S. Marshals released from Jacobi Hospital with standing ovation following deadly Edenwald shootout

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD officer have been discharged from Jacobi Hospital with a standing ovation from New York’s finest and other law enforcement after being injured in a deadly shootout in the north Bronx last week.

Upon being wheeled out of the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the officers were treated to a line of cheers, bagpipes and support from fellow NYPD, state police and other blue bloods in the borough.

The shootout happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at an Ely Avenue home near Edenwald Avenue, where members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force came to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper.

Cops said the suspect was uncooperative and opened fire on the law enforcement agents, who returned fire. The suspect later died at Jacobi Medical Center.

The injured deputy marshals and police officer were treated at Jacobi Hospital at time, multiple media outlets reported.

According to federal sources, one of the marshals was hit in the arm and the other agent was struck in arm and leg the leg. The NYPD officer was struck in the leg.