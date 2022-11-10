Development

U-Haul expands Port Morris footprint with $5.3M land acquisition

U-Haul has acquired an 11,838-square-foot industrial parcel located at 758-764 E. 138th St. in Port Morris, expanding its footprint in the industrial corridor of the South Bronx.
U-Haul, which already occupies space in Port Morris at 780 E. 138th St., acquired the parcel for $5.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, the real estate firm that arranged the sale. U-Haul is paying roughly $448 per square foot and is expected to use the site as an expansion of its services.

Cushman & Wakefield told the Bronx Times that the property — which is within walking distance to the Cypress Avenue subway station and near the highway soup that is Major Deegan, Bruckner, and Cross Bronx expressways — has gained significant interest, indicating a demand for Port Morris’ industrial land.

“Parking in the Bronx has become increasingly unfeasible,” said Jonathan Squires, director of New York Middle Markets for Cushman & Wakefield, who focuses on the Bronx property sales. “We saw significant interest in this property as the insatiable demand for industrial land continues to grow.”

The Bronx Times reached out to U-Haul regarding its recent transaction and is still awaiting a response.

The property has M1-2 zoning —which allows multiple uses including manufacturing, commercial and community facility — and a footprint of approximately 23,676 total buildable square feet, and will be delivered as a vacant site.

