Police & Fire

Two suspects wanted in Hunts Point shooting

By
0
comments
Posted on
A 25-year-old was shot in Hunts Point last month.

Bullets were flying in Hunts Point last month when two shooters pumped lead into a 22-year-old.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 18, at 1:05 p.m., two individuals with guns approached a 22-year-old man at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue and fired multiple rounds at him, putting one bullet in his left knee. EMS responded and transported him the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and approximately 16-25 years old; last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white/black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and approximately 16-25 years old; last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black hat and red/black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC