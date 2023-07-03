Two suspects arrested, one arraigned in connection to Westchester Square shooting

Two individuals were arrested on July 2, one of whom was arraigned and charged with attempted murder, in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old in Westchester Square.

Two individuals were arrested this weekend in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Westchester Square last month.

Shawn Givens, 25, was arrested on Friday and arranged on Saturday in connection with the assault where the victim was shot in the back.

The Jefferson Valley, New York, resident is facing up to 51 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

According to the court document provided by the Bronx District Attorney’s office, NYPD Detective Jonathan Corrado of the 45th Precinct said that he saw Givens operating a black 2018 Nissan Pathfinder via video surveillance while another individual fired two bullets from a firearm.

The victim, was struck in the back in the vicinity of Seddon Street and Maclay Avenue in Westchester Square around 7:50 p.m. on June 24. The victim was then transported by private means to Montefiore Medical Center.

Anthony Erans, 19, was arrested in connection with the assault on July 2. However, Erans, who lives in the Olinville section of the Bronx, has not yet been arraigned for the crimes and is supposed to appear in court on Monday.

Givens’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 6.

