Three stabbed, two fatally on bloody Saturday night in the south Bronx

Two separate stabbing incidents in the south Bronx’s 40th precinct have taken two lives and injured another on Saturday night.
Police have pending charges on a 38-year-old man for the earlier incident regarding the stabbing of two men, one fatally on Third Avenue.
The deceased victim, 49-year-old Shawn Elliot of 383 E. 144th Street and another 31-year-old man were each allegedly knifed in the chest by the unnamed suspect inside of 2690 Third Avenue at about 9:12 p.m., according the NYPD.
Both were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where Elliot was pronounced dead and the other victim recovered into stable condition, law enforcement sources reported.
Those twin stabbings remain under investigation at this time.
Another victim was also found fatally stabbed at the corner of E. 156 Street and Brook Avenue about two hours later at about 11:15 p.m., that man has yet to be identified by police and no arrests have been made in his fatality yet.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.