Three stabbed, two fatally on bloody Saturday night in the south Bronx

Two separate stabbing incidents in the south Bronx’s 40th precinct have taken two lives and injured another on Saturday night.

Police have pending charges on a 38-year-old man for the earlier incident regarding the stabbing of two men, one fatally on Third Avenue.

The deceased victim, 49-year-old Shawn Elliot of 383 E. 144th Street and another 31-year-old man were each allegedly knifed in the chest by the unnamed suspect inside of 2690 Third Avenue at about 9:12 p.m., according the NYPD.

Both were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where Elliot was pronounced dead and the other victim recovered into stable condition, law enforcement sources reported.

Those twin stabbings remain under investigation at this time.