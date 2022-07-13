In span of roughly two hours, two separate Bronx shootings leave two men dead

Two shooting incidents in the Bronx late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning left two men dead with police yet to identify or arrest a suspect in either case.

The first shooting took place at 10:46 a.m. when a 31-year-old man was shot in the torso in front of a Wakefield apartment complex. Police did not answer any questions from the Bronx Times when asked about the incident, and have not released the name of the victim, pending proper family notification.

Police are also looking for two assailants involved in the shooting death of a 34-year-old outside a community church in the Fordham Heights section early Wednesday morning. Authorities told the Bronx Times that around 1 a.m., Melquan Cooper was gunned down in front of Love Gospel Assembly — on 2323 Grand Concourse Ave. — where he was subsequently pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Police officials noted that the two gunmen drove away on a dirtbike in an unknown direction. Police sources noted that drive-by shootings on dirtbikes have been a major source of gun violence in the Bronx over the past few months.

Cooper’s death was one of five homicides that took place in the city over a four-hour span from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

