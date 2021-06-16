Three men wanted for a string of five armed robberies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly are involved in a spree of armed robberies throughout the borough.

The first incident occurred May 26 at approximately 10:39 a.m. in front of 3255 East Tremont Avenue. A 27-year-old man was walking when three unknown individuals approached him from behind, pointed a silver revolver at his torso and demanded his money.

The perps forcibly removed the victims necklace before fleeing on foot northbound on Puritan Avenue, getting into a silver SUV with two other individuals inside. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Puritan Avenue.

Then about 10 minutes later, the assailants attempted to rob a 48-year-old male at Buhre Avenue and Mayflower Avenue. As they pointed a black firearm at his torso and demanded his money the victim ran down the street yelling for help.

The individuals fled in a gray Lexus SUV, last seen heading on Buhre Avenue towards the Hutchinson Parkway.

The third robbery occurred June 1 at 2 a.m. in front of 740 Lydig Avenue. A 29-year-old man was walking when two unknown individuals approached him from behind, pointed a black revolver at his torso and demanded his money.

In fear for his life the individual gave the men his backpack, which had a Samsung 9 cell phone and $300. The perps fled on foot westbound on Lydig Avenue and entered a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Later that morning, the men allegedly committed two more armed robberies. At 5: 30 a.m. a 55-year-old man was walking in the rear of 1025 Morrison Avenue when the same perps dressed all in black wearing ski masks exited a white Volkswagen Jetta, grabbed him and brandished a gun.

One man then stated “don’t move, give me everything.” They took his cell phone and property before fleeing in the Jetta.

Then 30 minutes later they struck again at the corner of Dwight Place and Mac Donough Place. The men dressed all in black wearing ski mask exited the vehicle, displayed a black firearm and stated “Give me what you got” to a 68-year-old male.

The victim ran down Dwight Place, the individuals got back in their car and were last seen heading down Mac Donough Place.

The two men are described as 20-years-old, dark complexion, slim build, 5’2″ and 20-years-old, dark complexion, slim build, 6’0″ and both were last seen wearing all dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.