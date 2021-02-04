Two men attack 50-year-old man inside Bx30 bus on Boston Road

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two men who assaulted a 50-year-old inside of an MTA bus in the northeast Bronx last month.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place at about 7:46 p.m. inside of a Bx30 bus by Boston Road and Bruner Avenue on Friday, January 15.

The two assailants reportedly bumped into the victim after boarding from E. Gun Hill and White Plains Roads, causing a verbal argument to ensue.

Things escalated when both of the men began attacking the seated victim, which police released this footage of.

Those two unidentified males then fled the bus at Boston Road and Bruner Avenue following the assault, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim, who suffered pain and swelling to his face, was treated on site by EMS and later sought medical attention at Montefiore Medical Center.

