Two jewelry stores robbed on consecutive days in 43rd Precinct

876-22 Robbery 43 Pct 4-4-22
Two suspects believe to have robbed a jewelry store in Parkchester Monday.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Two jewelry stores were robbed on consecutive days in the 43rd Precinct this week.

The first incident occurred April 3, when five men, all estimated to be 20-30 years of age, used a hammer to break into the commercial storefront window of M&N Gold Jewelry, located on 1527 Westchester Ave., in Soundview and began stealing various pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $50,000.

The second heist took place at a jewelry store Monday in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. According to police, two men entered Stars Jewelry, 1460 Metropolitan Ave., and pulled out guns once inside.

With guns pointed at the employees, they stole two Rolex watches, a diamond ring and diamond studs. The thieves fled the scene in a car driven by an accomplice.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

