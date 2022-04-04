Police & Fire

Five men wanted in Soundview jewelry store smash-and-grab; $50K worth of merchandise stolen

The NYPD is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a Soundview jewelry store on Sunday and left with expensive bling valued at around $50,000.

Police sources tell the Bronx Times that around 3:45 p.m on Sunday, five men — all estimated to be 20-30 years of age — used a hammer to break into the commercial storefront window of M&N Gold Jewelry, located on 1527 Westchester Ave., and began stealing various pieces of jewelry.

The five men then took off in a black Sedan and fled from the scene. Police sources said in effort to identify the suspect, people can check social media to see if any of the suspects post expensive jewelry online, a common occurrence in smash-and-grab robberies.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

