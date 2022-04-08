Two Bronx organizations awarded $10.5M from Hochul for energy efficiency improvement

Two Bronx nonprofits, Association for Energy Affordability, Inc and Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition, Inc., were the beneficiaries of a federal grant for $10 million and $542,000, respectively, as part of a $34 million effort to increase energy efficiency in 1,000 homes in the state.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the $34 million made available for the Weatherization Assistance Program is intended to reach households that otherwise would not be eligible for deep decarbonization assistance. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated additional funding to states to support heat and energy conservation programs for low-income households, including the federally-funded Weatherization Assistance Program.

“New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals require that we reduce harmful building emissions across all communities,” said Hochul in announcing the grant monies on Wednesday. “Our comprehensive decarbonization strategy includes resources to ensure low- and moderate-income New Yorkers are not left behind in the transition. This $34 million will bring us closer to our goal of reaching two million climate-friendly homes by 2030 and achieving a better and greener future for the next generation of New Yorkers.”

Administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the Weatherization Assistance Program helps reduce energy costs for income-eligible homeowners and renters by providing free services that help conserve energy and improve safety and health standards.

Using the existing network of Weatherization Assistance Program sub-grantees, 31 awards were granted to nonprofit community developmental organizations and local municipalities to support project scoping and complete work to improve energy efficiency and decrease carbon emissions in income eligible single- and multi-family homes throughout New York state.

Additionally, a portion of the funds will be used to train and enhance existing sub-grantees’ capacity to deliver these services in the future, supporting the governor’s goals of investing in and developing New York state’s workforce for climate-friendly activities.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.