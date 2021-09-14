Trust for Governors Island issues call for proposals for arts, cultural and educational organizations

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Trust for Governors Island has released a call for proposals for organizations in residence open to artistic, cultural, environmental and educational non-profit organizations.

Unique programming space within — and around — more than two dozen historic former military homes will be offered to qualifying organizations proposing free public programs, including exhibitions, performances, workshops, screenings, talks, residencies and more. As of today, the trust will accept proposals for organizations to join the growing cultural community on Governors Island in 2022, between May 1-Oct. 31 of next year.

In 2021, as part of the trust’s arts and culture program, more than two dozen organizations presented exhibits, workshops, performances, artist residencies and events in the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row, which once served as homes to military officers and their families during the island’s nearly two-century history as an Army and Coast Guard base.

“Governors Island offers an unparalleled environment for artistic development, presentation and collaboration for cultural organizations,” said Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “With the launch of this call for proposals, we’re thrilled to build on the Trust’s history of cultivating and growing Governors Island’s cultural community, and our commitment to providing dynamic and accessible programming to audiences across New York City.”

The program has also hosted organizations directly engaging in issues dedicated to addressing the global climate crisis, including the Climate Museum, NYC Audubon, the Billion Oyster Project, and the New York Virtual Volcano Lab, facilitated by volcanologists from CUNY. Resident organizations also have the opportunity to collaborate with year-round cultural tenants on the island, including The Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Beam Center and Shandaken Projects.

“We are excited to be launching a new call for proposals as we continue to grow our community of cultural organizations who call Governors Island home,” said Meredith Johnson, vice president of arts and culture and head curator at the trust. “Accessible cultural programming in our public spaces is more important than ever, and Governors Island is a place unmatched in its opportunities for direct engagement with New York audiences. In 2022 we will continue to deepen our commitment to free and dynamic cultural programming, fostering artistic expression and cross-disciplinary collaboration in the Island’s historic houses.”

The application and additional information is available at govisland.org/permits.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the overall quality of the proposed program; fit and alignment with the island’s dynamic arts, cultural and educational programming; track record of conceptualizing, producing and organizing other programs and events; commitment to connecting with diverse audiences; and engagement with the island as a site, including its history, ecology, architecture and relationship to the rest of New York City.

Proposals will be accepted through Oct. 29.