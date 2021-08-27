Groundbreaking held for $93M affordable and supportive housing development in Morrisania

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Aug. 23, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the groundbreaking for Garden Towers Apartments, a $93 million affordable and supportive housing development in Morrisania.

The complex will offer 150 apartments for adults 62 and older across two separate buildings. Forty-five of the apartments will be reserved for formerly homeless seniors who will receive on-site supportive services. Services include case management, health care services, meals, transportation and translation services.

“As we continue navigating the COVID pandemic, it is critical that we invest in housing that allows people to live safely, affordably and independently with access to life- and health-enhancing services,” Visnauskas said. “With 150 homes, Garden Towers Apartments is an important part of HCR’s efforts to invest in Bronx communities and we are grateful to Foxy Management, HANAC and HPD for helping us get this latest development off the ground.”

Garden Towers Apartments will consist of an eight-story building with 86 apartments facing Boston Road and a seven-story building with 64 apartments facing Clinton Avenue. All apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 50% of the Area Median Income. There will be 109 studios, 40 one-bedroom apartments and one apartment for a building superintendent. The project’s developer is Foxy Management.

The two buildings will be connected by a glass-enclosed greenhouse that will serve as a walkway from one building to the other, as well as a gathering place for seniors and their families. Additional residential amenities include tenant parking, indoor bicycle storage, an on-site laundry facility, a computer room, and three large multi-purpose rooms, two of which will have a kitchenette. There will be a social services suite with program offices and a conference room for use by HANAC.

Over the last decade, HCR has invested $1.3 billion to build and preserve more than 15,000 homes across the Bronx.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. praised the housing development.

“Creating affordable housing and expanding opportunities for our seniors and our most vulnerable population, who are some of the people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, is not only important, but will play a crucial role in our borough’s recovery,” Diaz Jr. said. “The Garden Towers Apartment Development is a monumental project and serves as a model for how we should be taking care of our seniors who have stood by our borough through the good times and the bad. I look forward to the day hundreds of people will have a new home in Morrisania.”