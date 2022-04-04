Police & Fire

SEE IT: Trio steal $500 and cellphone in Hunts Point Dollar Tree robbery

819-22 Robbery 41 Pct 03-08-22 Photo of One of the Individuals
One of the several suspects who allegedly stole $500 and a cellphone from a man at a Dollar Tree in Hunts Point.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD recently released information about a robbery that took place last month in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

A planned afternoon of shopping at Dollar Tree turned into something much worse for a 54-year-old man.

According to the police, the heist went down on March 8, when the man entered Dollar Tree at 925 Hunts Point Ave., after he had just withdrawn money at a nearby bank. Once inside, he was ambushed by three men from behind.

They allegedly then went through his pockets, pushed him to the ground and stole, $500, a cellphone and a duffle bag with miscellaneous items in it. The thieves fled the scene and the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Crime

News

