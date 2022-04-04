SEE IT: Trio steal $500 and cellphone in Hunts Point Dollar Tree robbery

The NYPD recently released information about a robbery that took place last month in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

A planned afternoon of shopping at Dollar Tree turned into something much worse for a 54-year-old man.

According to the police, the heist went down on March 8, when the man entered Dollar Tree at 925 Hunts Point Ave., after he had just withdrawn money at a nearby bank. Once inside, he was ambushed by three men from behind.

They allegedly then went through his pockets, pushed him to the ground and stole, $500, a cellphone and a duffle bag with miscellaneous items in it. The thieves fled the scene and the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention on scene.

