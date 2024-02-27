MTA unveils new elevators, renovated staircases at Tremont Avenue subway station

Two people board the new elevator from the street to the Tremont Avenue subway station.

Two people board the new elevator from the street to the Tremont Avenue subway station.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that the Bronx’s Tremont Avenue subway station, running B and D trains, is now fully accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the addition of three new elevators, two reconstructed staircases and new platform edges.

The Tremont Avenue station has become the second fully accessible station this year, following the Beach 67th St. station in Queens, according to the MTA.

“Our top priority is creating a transit system that’s accessible for everyone,” MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said. “The new elevators at Tremont Ave., along with the other accessibility upgrades installed, will increase transit access for thousands of Tremont residents. I’m excited to see even more stations become accessible in 2024.”

One elevator will take riders between the street and the mezzanine, while two will take riders from the mezzanine to platforms.

The elevators are equipped with fire alarms, cameras and an emergency two-way communication system with dispatchers, all to ensure the safety of Bronx riders. The emergency communication system has auditory and visual communications for those with speech or hearing disabilities.

This upgrade to Tremont Avenue’s subway station is part of an ADA improvement package of three subway stations, including 149th St.-Grand Concourse. Other accessibility upgrades in progress in the Bronx include Westchester Sq-East Tremont Ave., Moshulu Parkway and Parkchester, according to the MTA website.

“I am heartened that ADA remains a priority for the MTA,” said City Council Member Pierina Sanchez said. “With Tremont Ave. subway stop now fully accessible, the Bronx is closer to catching up on full ADA accessibility. I commend the MTA for prioritizing the Bronx in their forthcoming ADA improvement package.”

These accessibility renovations come thanks to the 2020-2024 MTA Capital Plan investment of $5.2 billion, which intends to make 67 subway stations ADA accessible — a higher number than any previous capital plan in MTA history.

“The new elevator, along with other accessibility upgrades, at the Tremont Ave. station will expand transit access for individuals with disabilities in my district,” Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said. “Expanding elevator access is critical in establishing a fully accessible subway system. I look forward to seeing even more accessibility upgrades in the Bronx and throughout New York City as the MTA works to expand transit access for all New Yorkers.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.