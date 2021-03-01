Transportation Alternatives: convert 25% of street space to cyclists and buses by 2025

A new report from Transportation Alternatives calls for the adoption of a new blueprint for how New Yorkers get around that would convert 25% of public space currently set aside cars into space for people to walk, bike and ride the bus by 2025.
With up to 6,300 miles of streets accommodating cars that only serve a purpose for a fraction of New Yorkers, Transportation Alternatives believe they have an approach that will project New York City into a future with up to 1,000 miles of open streets.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had not seen the proposal on Monday morning, but said a focus on a future of surface transportation without cars is a necessary direction the city needs to go in the coming years.