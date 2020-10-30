Transportation Alternatives Concourse Ride remembers deceased bike rider

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A month after Victorio Hilario-Guzman was killed by a hit and run driver in the Bronx, bike advocates put up a memorial in his honor.

In October, Streetmemorials.org and members of the 5 Boro Bike Club joined TABx and dedicated a plaque and Ghost Bike on the corner of Grand Concourse and 180th Street for Hilario-Guzman, 37.

A Ghost Bike is a street memorial that is placed where a cyclist has been slain in street violence. Hilario-Guzman’s brothers were at the vigil and spoke of wanting justice for him.

The family has been holding an awareness rally every Thursday at 5 p.m. at the corner of the deadly crash. This is the seventh cyclist killed in the Bronx this year. There were zero deaths in the Bronx in 2019.

Former Bronx Chairperson of Transportation Alternatives Kevin Daloia spoke about the need for safe bike lanes.

“The NYC DOT needs to push past the community boards and make the Grand Concourse safer for the tens of thousands of people who live and work along the most dangerous street in the Bronx,” Daloia said. “Citi Bike is here, more people are driving and many more people are finding alternate ways to commute.

For the last few years, Transportation Alternatives has held a monthly bike ride from 161th Street to Mosholu Parkway as a protest to complete the planned bike lanes on the Grand Concourse.

“There are new medians and better crossovers for cars to get from the main travel lanes to the service road, but that is where the bike lanes become dangerous. Also, the bike lanes are inconsistent in that for a short distance, they are on the left side of the road, and then shoot over to the right side of the road.”

The 46th Precinct has set up a digital sign asking for information on the crash to call CRIMESTOPPERS.com.