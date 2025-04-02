Traffic deaths reach historic lows in NYC’s first quarter of 2025, with Bronx seeing 40 percent drop

NYPD officers respond to the scene of a fatal traffic crash in University Heights in May 2024. Traffic-related fatalities in the borough dropped by 40% during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a citywide decline amid ongoing Vision Zero safety efforts.

New York City saw a significant drop in traffic deaths during the first quarter of 2025, with the Bronx contributing to the citywide progress.

Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced Tuesday that the city recorded 41 traffic deaths between January and March — a 37% decrease from the 65 deaths reported during the same period last year, and the second-lowest first-quarter total in city history.

In the Bronx, traffic deaths dropped from 10 during the first quarter of 2024 to 6 so far in 2025 — a 40% decline, according to NYPD precinct-level data. Several precincts in the borough, including the 40th, 41st, 46th, 47th, and 50th, reported zero traffic fatalities during the first three months of this year. Only the 52nd Precinct saw an increase, with two fatalities compared to one during the same period in 2024.

“In order to make New York City the best place to raise a family, we need to be safer at every level — including on our streets,” Adams said. “Our administration’s investments in intersection safety improvements, treating traffic violence as the serious crime that it is, and our expanding automated camera enforcement are all helping ensure we’re leading the way toward a safer future for all New Yorkers — whether they are pedestrians, cyclists, or motorists.”

The Bronx’s decline aligns with citywide progress across all road user categories. According to DOT data, fatalities dropped among pedestrians, cyclists, motorized two-wheeler operators, and motor vehicle occupants. Injuries also saw a sharp decrease: citywide, 7,936 people were injured in traffic incidents through March 12, 2025, compared to 9,599 during the same period in 2024 — a 17% decline.

“Every New Yorker deserves safe streets, and thanks to historic investments in better street designs, expanded educational efforts, and focused traffic enforcement, our streets are safer than ever,” said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. “Thoughtful street design isn’t just about movement; it’s about making sure everyone gets home safely. That is what inspires DOT’s work each and every day, because one traffic death is one too many.”

The administration credited its multi-pronged Vision Zero approach for the progress, highlighting investments made over the past three years:

Pedestrian Safety : The city has added 1.5 million square feet of new pedestrian space since 2022, with 350,000 square feet added in 2024 alone.

Safer Intersections : A record 5,765 intersection safety upgrades have been implemented, including 2,688 completed in 2024.

Cyclist Safety : DOT installed 87.5 miles of protected bike lanes over the past three years and fortified more than 20 additional miles with physical infrastructure.

Speed Cameras : Following advocacy from the administration, the state authorized 24/7 speed camera operation. Locations with cameras have seen a 94% drop in speeding violations.

Red-Light Cameras: A state law passed last year expanded the city’s red-light camera network from 150 to 600 intersections.

City officials noted that despite the success, dangerous driving remains an ongoing problem. A deadly crash in Brooklyn this past weekend took the lives of two children and one adult, leaving a third child hospitalized in critical condition.

Bronx residents and safe streets advocates have long called for more equitable infrastructure investments, particularly along high-risk corridors like the Grand Concourse, Southern Boulevard, and Fordham Road. Officials say continued street redesigns and enforcement efforts will be key to keeping the momentum going.

Long-term trends remain encouraging. In 2013 — the year before Vision Zero launched — there were 70 traffic fatalities in the first quarter. In 1990, the figure was 166.