Throggs Neck Little League celebrates 70 years, fundraiser planned for Marina Del Rey

The Throggs Neck Little League (TNLL) is celebrating its 70th anniversary and in November, will host a fancy soiree commemorating the league and those who impacted it.

On Nov. 10, the TNLL fundraiser at Marina Del Rey in Throggs Neck will honor Bob Ferrara, who served on the TNLL board for several years, Steve Hudec, a longtime coach, and the late Richard Orzo, who coached for 50 years.

Mike Marano, a board member of the TNLL, who is in charge of fundraising, told the Bronx Times they hope to attract as many alumni as possible to attend the shindig. From grandparents to grandkids, the tradition of playing in the league has been passed down for decades, Marano said.

“I love seeing guys I played with back wearing a coach’s hat,” Marano said. “They know how special it was to grow up playing little league in Throggs Neck. This place means more than just little league games.”

According to Marano, the little league is a second home for many people. As a youngster, Marano and his friends would wake up early in the summer and spend almost everyday at the ball fields. Their parents rarely had to wonder where they were, he said.

The kids would play all day until they were called home for dinner.

While there are a lot of new faces in the league today, the tradition of baseball, leadership and camaraderie still has carried on, Marano said. The league has even produced Major League Baseball players Mike Nagy and TJ Rivera, a former New York Met.

William Muirragui, who plays in the TNLL spoke with the Bronx Times about the league and what it’s meant to him. Muirragui, 13, a freshman at Fordham Prep, began playing tee-ball with the TNLL when he was 6 and instantly fell in love with America’s pastime.

Muirragui, who plays third base, first base and outfield, described the league “as a good environment that brings out the best in you and each year gets more competitive.”

“This little league made me want to play more every year,” he said. “It taught me about baseball and life. It teaches you to stick with things and eventually you get good results.”

