Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On March 21, the 45th Precinct hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Throggs Neck Little League field. Joseph "JoeJoe" DiNapoli and his golden egg. JoeJoe fought leukemia.

Felicity, Alessia and JoeJoe

JoeJoe and Alessia with the Easter bunny View all View as gallery