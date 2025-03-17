Thousands celebrate Irish pride at the 27th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Bag pipers and drummers marched down East Tremont Avenue in festive garb Sunday for the 27th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thousands filled the streets of the Northeast Bronx on Sunday, adorned in bright green beads, top hats, and shamrocks, waving Irish flags as they celebrated the 27th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The mile-and-a-half parade route down East Tremont Avenue was lined with generations of proud Bronxites waving and calling out to marching bands, Irish step dancers and troupes of bagpipers. The overcast skies and unforgiving wind couldn’t dampen the spirit of Irish pride in the air.

Lifelong Throggs Neck residents and Grand Marshals Edel and Michael Morrisey led the festivities in a white horse-drawn carriage adorned with sashes in the colors of the Irish flag. Grand Marshal Michael Morrisey shared that the parade brought up deep emotions for him.

For the Morriseys, the parade was an emotional experience.

“Our folks were both born over in Ireland and we know they’re looking down on us today,” Michael Morrisey said. “And they held off the weather for us.”

Edel Morrisey told the Bronx Times that the parade would have been a success, rain or shine.

“What can you do about the weather?” Morrisey said with a shrug. “If you get a little wet, so what? You dry off.”

The parade honored 20 Throggs Neck residents who have died by naming them honorary grand marshals. Friends and family carried large banners, celebrating their lives and lasting contributions to the community.

The New York City Fire Department’s (FDNY) famous Emerald Society Pipes and Drums band appeared in bright red jackets and kilts, complete with traditional Balmoral bonnets, playing bag pipes and drums.

The steady stream of Throggs Neck residents wound its way down East Tremont, past a strip of sports bars like the Wicked Wolf, Mc Demott’s Pub and Brewski’s Bar and Grill, all overflowing with patrons keen to imbibe a classic Irish stout or whiskey.

As marchers reached the end of the route at Harding Avenue, parade marchers and onlookers alike began to disperse, some heading back into the residential neighborhoods south of the parade route. But many people’s festivities were just beginning as several of the pubs set up large outdoor tents with live music, green beer and served up Irish classics like shepherd’s pie for hungry parade goers.