Three suspects assault driver, steal moped at gunpoint in Hunts Point

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly assaulted a man stole his moped at gunpoint earlier this month in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly assaulted a man and stole his moped at gunpoint earlier this month in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

According to the police, on May 1, a 28-year-old man was driving a moped when two vehicles came out of nowhere and blocked the flow of traffic in front of him opposite of 1048 Westchester Ave. Suddenly, three men exited the two cars, and one allegedly brandished a gun while he pushed the driver off of the moped.

Police sources said that the trio punched the man multiples times and one of them fled on the moped, while the other two fled northbound on Westchester Avenue in the two aforementioned vehicles. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require any medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

