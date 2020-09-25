‘Three Moms Getting It Done’ event promoting literacy and civic engagement at Joyce Kilmer Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This weekend, three Bronx moms will be holding an event “promoting literacy, census and voter registration.”

Named “Three Moms Getting It Done,” the back-to-school event is sponsored by author Yadhira Gonzalez-Taylor Esq., Bronx Bound Books founder Latanya Devaughn and Congressional District 16 Candidate Althea Stevens.

Participants will be able to visit Joyce Kilmer Park at Walton Avenue and 161st Street, where they can get Gonzalez-Taylor’s autographed books, school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer and information for voter and census registration.

There will also be a double dutch competition and friendly instructors on hand for those who want to try the sport for the first time.

The event is on Sunday, Sept, 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing