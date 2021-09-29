Police & Fire

Three men rob person at gunpoint at 6-train station: NYPD

One of three suspects who allegedly assaulted and stole $1,200 from a man at a Bronx train station.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

A trio of men assaulted and stole $1,200 from a man last week at a train station in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, 0n Sept. 23, at 2:55 a.m., three men approached a 20-year-old man at the Hunts Point Avenue “6” train station, with one of them placing him in a chokehold while another put a gun to his head.

The assailants then demanded his property and stole his cell phone, wallet, earpods and backpack. Among the items inside the wallet was $1,200. The three men fled out of the station to the street.

The first individual is a male who wore a black cap, a black mask, a black jacket, red pants and black sneakers.

The second individual is a male who wore a black and gray hooded sweater, a blue mask, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

The third individual is a male who wore all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Jason Cohen

