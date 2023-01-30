BREAKING: Third major fire in span of five days reported in the Bronx

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Firefighters are currently responding to a three-alarm blaze at a private dwelling place in the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

The department received a report of a basement fire at 843 Freeman St. in the Crotona Park East neighborhood at 11:02 a.m., FDNY Press Secretary Amanda Farinacci Gonzalez told the Bronx Times.

The blaze, she said, included “heavy fire conditions with extension to a neighboring property.” Approximately 33 units and 138 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Farinacci Gonzalez said there had been no reported injuries by 12:14 p.m. But shortly after, the Bronx Times confirmed that one firefighter was transported to Jacobi Hospital with minor burns.

The New York City Emergency Management tweeted this morning that people in the fire’s surrounding area in Crotona Park East — near the Freeman Street and Prospect Avenue intersection — should expect smoke and traffic delays. The agency advised that people in the area close their windows to avoid the smoke.

Today’s blaze is the third major fire reported in the Bronx in the past five days.

A four-alarm blaze at a Wakefield apartment last Thursday injured four and had displaced more than 60 by Friday, and a two-alarm fire killed one person and injured two others in Soundview on Sunday.

This month’s fires are also a stark reminder of the city’s deadliest blaze in three decades, which broke out in Fordham Heights last January. That fire, at the Twin Parks North West apartment building, killed 17 people, including eight children.

— Lloyd Mitchell contributed to this report

