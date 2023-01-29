One killed, two injured in 2-alarm fire in Soundview

A harrowing two-alarm fire in the Bronx killed one person and injured at least two others Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at 1211 Evergreen Ave., near Westchester Avenue, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. Firefighters arrived to find parts of the two-story building’s second floor charred and a number of neighbors watching from the street.

A total of 106 firefighters from 25 units fought through debris to subdue the fire, which was deemed under control at 3:07 p.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department, and another was pronounced dead on arrival. All three victims suffered smoke inhalation and burns, officials said.

The victims’ identities and ages have not yet been released.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, officials on the scene said, and its cause is being investigated by the city Fire Marshal’s Office.