The Goat Classic brings old, young hoopers to St. Mary’s Park

Youth from the community gathered at The Goat Classic basketball event on Saturday, Aug, 19, to participate in various live tournaments. Entertainer Iborn attended the event and spoke with the Bronx Times about the impact events such as these, which celebrate hip-hop and basketball, have on the youth of the community. “It’s a beautiful thing. They get to see peace in the community. They get to see everybody loving each other. You always need to be a part of something like this that’s positive and uplifting for them. Once again, that’s hip-hop.”

Photo Pamela Rozon