The Goat Classic brings old, young hoopers to St. Mary’s Park
Youth from the community gathered at The Goat Classic basketball event on Saturday, Aug, 19, to participate in various live tournaments. Entertainer Iborn attended the event and spoke with the Bronx Times about the impact events such as these, which celebrate hip-hop and basketball, have on the youth of the community. “It’s a beautiful thing. They get to see peace in the community. They get to see everybody loving each other. You always need to be a part of something like this that’s positive and uplifting for them. Once again, that’s hip-hop.”
Photo Pamela Rozon
Saturday’s event was held at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx. The event featured tournament games, live performances by hip-hop artists and a basketball clinic for children 13 and younger. The event was organized by NYC Parks, the New York Knicks, .HipHop, Bronx Young Democrats, Save Our Streets and others. Photo Pamela Rozon
The Goat Classic basketball event featured live performances by up and coming and known hip-hop artists. Monte Chan, managing director for .HipHop, attended the event and handed out prizes to those who won the MVP award. The company was made to support young entrepreneurs to create their own websites to promote their music and hip-hop culture. “Even though we’ve been around for the last six months to a year, we decided to really come out and show our support for the hip-hop community and culture during the 50th anniversary,” Chan said. Photo Pamela Rozon
MVP award-winner Brian Smallz has been playing basketball for 40 years, and says he will continue to do so. “This exercise is for me now. I broke my leg twice, I got 12 screws, so I’m really playing off of luck right now,” said Smallz. “ Anything I play now is just a gift, so I just appreciate it. I’m just glad, I’m just blessed. I take it one day at a time. I still enjoyed it.” Photo Pamela Rozon
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters take part in a dunk contest at the Goat Classic. The event, which took place at St. Mary’s Park, was made to celebrate the sport and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “Hip-hop is basketball. Hip-hop is motivation to do whatever you want to do,” said attendee and Instagram comedian Ken Starrrz. “People don’t understand, but hip-hop is like it is everything. It’s the culture. It’s the world.” Photo Pamela Rozon
The Goat Classic basketball event included music, games and awards. The host of the event, Amaurys Grullon, said he hopes to continue a tradition of events such as these, which creates a healthy environment for the community. Photo Pamela Rozon
Each game had a designated MVP trophy winner. Tyreke Israel, president of the Bronx Young Democrats, said the basketball event was made for children to practice a new skill that encourages exercise. He added that the Bronx is one of the unhealthiest counties in the U.S., making community events such as this integral to inspiring youth to be more active. Photo Pamela Rozon
Malcolm Tygre Pinckney, organizer of the The Goat Classic, provided free water bottles for attendees. The event also featured music, live tournaments, food and a free basketball clinic for children 13 and under. “(Pinckney) wanted a healthy environment. To be with your peers, to play sports, to have great conversations, just to have a good time,” said event host Amaurys Grullon. Photo Pamela Rozon
