The first-ever City Island restaurant week is in full swing

Spring has sprung, which means hundreds of Bronxites have begun their pilgrimage to City Island— a quaint fishing town established in 1685, stretching 1.5-miles and famous for its seafood for the first ever City Island Restaurant Week.

Last February, the Bronx Borough President’s office brought back Savor the Bronx, a borough-wide restaurant week of sorts started by the previous Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr. Participating City Island eateries loved the publicity it brought their venues and were excited to participate again this year, but the event did not unveil in February as expected.

“ So when that didn’t come out, the City Island chamber decided to organize something on its own,” said Monica Glick, consulting marketing director for the chamber.

A little more than two dozen eateries line the main road and through April 12, 15 of them are participating in the inaugural restaurant week with either an entirely separate menu or featured food specials, like at the famous Tony’s Pier.

While they are best known for their shrimp basket, for a limited time, guests can enjoy an eight-ounce rib-eye steak served with a lobster tail and four shrimp prepared as requested for $42.

The no-nonsense, cafeteria style restaurant has sat at the end of the island since 1959, with indoor/outdoor seating and awe-inspiring sunsets. Any day of the week, one can expect to see a long line and a bustling dining room. Plaques of achievement and recognition of their sponsorship hang on the wall alongside a happy photo of the founders, Tony and Silvia Palumbo, circa 1981.

The restaurant has an old-school charm, but the building is relatively new. In 2012, Tony’s Pier suffered a terrible fire during Hurricane Sandy; a storm that had the entire island white-knuckled. The whole place was gutted and had to be rebuilt up to new building code, reopening a year later. Palumbo recalled memories of running around in the old building as a child and is happy to still have the space, but even happier to have his customers.

“ We’re so grateful because we have very loyal customers that almost feel generational. They’re like, ‘my mom brought me here and I’m coming here and I’m bringing my kids here now,’” Palumbo said.

Much like Annie Guerrero who was out on a recent Sunday afternoon with family, including her teenage son. While she admits to dining at Tony’s for more than 15 years, her son said it was his first time.

“It’s not his first time, he just doesn’t remember,” Guerrero said.

Besides their fresh, fried food, the allure of the place is its laid-back environment. No servers. Customers order at the register and find a table to feast. Pro tip: have someone find a seat while you order. The space accommodates upwards of 200 people, but fills up quickly. Cash only.

Also participating in restaurant week is Sea Shore. Established in 1920, it is the oldest, still-running food joint on the strip. The massive restaurant, with their equally massive portion sizes, greets individuals as they enter the island which has one way in and one way out. In its 100-plus years, Sea Shore has seen two owners throughout its lifetime, according to John Arminio who has worked as manager since 1986.

Large red booths line the water-facing windows in one dining room while white table cloths decorate the other, and two others sit on the other side of the restaurant, separated by a 360-degree, wooden bar dripping with 1970s steakhouse vibes. Two small lounge areas flank the bar on either side. Furnished with large, seashell-shaped sconces, Tiffany-style lamps and brown leather couches, the space exudes a warm hue and makes it easy to lose track of time.

One of their featured specials includes a filet of sole with broiled shrimp in a white wine sauce and every party receives a large complimentary bread tray along with a plate of cheeses, crudité and gardiniera. Be sure to leave room for dinner.

The newest kid on the block is Silent Sea, an upscale Greek eatery barely celebrating a month on the island. Owner Emil Cobic owns a boat and would often pull up to the marinas on the island and fell in love. Being an experienced restaurateur, he wanted to open something with a little more panache. Combined with the mustard-colored velvet seats, the tan-colored leather banquettes and the floor-to-ceiling window at the entrance, the place basks in a refined glow.

“It’s my design,” Cobic added as he stood looking smartly in a double-breasted pinstripe suit.

A popular favorite amongst diners is Sammy’s Fish Box which continues to expand across the island with their newest venture, Sammy’s Smokehouse. Formerly Sammy’s Shrimp Box, the owners wanted to shake things up and provide something different amongst a sea of seafood restaurants. So, they opened a BBQ joint last June.

While the original NYC Restaurant Week – established in 1992 – charges restaurants upwards of $1,000 to participate, City Island Restaurant Week only requires that businesses be members of the chamber and offer a special to diners.

For more information on participating locations, visit the chamber’s instagram page @cityislandchamberofcommerce with behind-the scenes video on the restaurants and owners shot by Alan Goldsher who also runs @flavorsof_ny.

”This is a very specific thing we’re doing for the restaurants now. We are in the process of planning something down the line for the rest of the types of businesses – but we’re starting with the City Island Restaurant Week,” Glick said.

Reach ET Rodriguez at etrodriguez317@gmail.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!