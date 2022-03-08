The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces 16th Women Of Distinction scholarships

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation is awarding partial college scholarships to high-achieving female Bronx students as part of the renowned Women’s History Month Women of Distinction event series, now in its 16th year. This year’s event — themed Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope — will take place on Friday, March 25 from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Villa Barone Manor. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been invited to participate as the event keynote speaker, and award-winning reporter Juliet Papa of 1010WINS Radio has been confirmed to serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

“After 2 back-to-back years on Zoom, we are thrilled to once again be able to gather in person to celebrate our honoree & scholarship recipients, and recognize our sponsors whose generosity has made this event possible,” said April Horton, Bronx Chamber Foundation Board chair. “Following 15 phenomenally successful years hosted by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, this year were able to move our scholarship event under the auspices of our new 501c3 Foundation, allowing us to further strengthen fundraising outreach and present larger scholarship awards to accomplished female students from high schools around the Bronx.”

By creating opportunities for businesses and organizations to provide scholarships for academically gifted young women, the Women of Distinction event addresses critical education funding needs and empowers youth to succeed and contribute to their Bronx communities. Scholarship recipients are graduating seniors attending public, private and charter high schools around the Bronx.

Scholarships were made possible through the generosity of the following sponsors (current list to date): Con Edison, Ponce Bank, Verizon, The Monroe Foundation, Simone Development , New York Botanical Garden, Orange Bank & Trust Co., KZA Realty, Sandra Erickson Real Estate, Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, F&F Insurance and Metro Optics.

To sponsor, make a donation, purchase tickets or reserve an ad in the event journal, please email foundation@bronxchamber.org.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation was founded in late 2020, dedicated to fostering business education, training, mentorship and leadership opportunities for small & mid-size Bronx businesses, economic development and equitability-oriented nonprofits, and other community organizations.