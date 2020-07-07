The Best Places to Enjoy Nature in NYC During COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Jenna Fanelli

Embracing and exploring nature in NYC is a great way to relieve stress, and when it comes to COVID-19, outdoor spaces are a great way to maintain safety guidelines and still be able to have fun and get out of the house. And, while you might not think of wide, open spaces when you think of the concrete jungle, there are actually plenty of places to enjoy nature in NYC throughout its five boroughs. These are some of the best green spaces throughout NYC to take your family on a fun-filled nature adventure! We suggest that you check in with each respective location to make sure you know the safety rules and regulations before heading out so that you can keep your family and your fellow New Yorkers as safe as possible.

For a day when the weather might not permit a trip outside, check out some fun indoor options in our article Indoor Exercise for Kids: Online Classes and Games During Coronavirus

Bronx

Pelham Bay Park: Turtle Cove

Pelham Bay Park is New York’s largest public park and boasts miles of bridle paths and hiking trails, as well as the Bartow-Pell Mansion, two golf courses, and a saltwater shoreline that stretches 13 miles along the Long Island Sound. Pelham Bay Park is also home to a diverse array of plant and animal life.

Neighborhood: Pelham Bay Park

Learn more: nycgovparks.org

Pelham Bay Park: Twin Island

Located off of the northernmost section of Orchard Beach is Pelham Bay Park’s Twin Island. A hike to the top provides beautiful views of the Long Island Sound. A quick loop around Twin Island makes for a nice jaunt for families with young children, (Check out the Kazimiroff Nature Trail on Hunter Island for a longer hike.)

Neighborhood: Pelham Bay Park

Learn more: nycgovparks.org

Manhattan

The Ramble

A part of the famous Central Park Conservancy, The Ramble is a 36-acre wild garden where you can walk around and discover forest gardens and get lost within the beautiful scenery. This was one of the first parks to be built and is surrounded by a thriving wildlife habitat, and includes pathways, giant boulders, coves and rich forest gardens. It is also the center of birding activity within the park with over 230 species spotted.

Neighborhood: In between Upper West Side & Upper East Side

Learn more: centralparknyc.org

Central Park: Harlem Meer