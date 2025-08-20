Photos: Bronx tennis coach and NYJTL hold two-day training event in Co-op City

Lorraine Alexander (left) and NYJTL provided tennis lessons for Bronx residents across two days. She was joined by NYJTL scholarship recipients and NYJTL Senior Director for Community Affairs Scott Daly (second from right).

Tennis Coach Lorraine Alexander partnered with New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL) to hold a two-day training event for kids between 5 and 17 years of age on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 14, behind Harry S. Truman High School, located at 750 Baychester Ave. in the Co-op City neighborhood of the Bronx.

The first day was devoted to providing tennis training to kids from ages 5 to 12 years, while the second day was for the older group of those between the ages of 13 and 17. In addition to the tennis lessons, the kids also received free food during the event.

NYJTL works to mentor youths between the ages of 5 and 18 while also teaching them about the game of tennis. Alexander’s group of kids was added to NYJTL’s initiative in this area.

The event’s teachings were not just limited to tennis. Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis was also on hand to teach the kids how to play chess and cheer them on in both chess and tennis.

This event also acted as a farewell for the NYJTL program participants who will soon be departing for college. One of these individuals, John Jay Wong, has been a part of NYJTL for 13 years, beginning as a student and eventually becoming an instructor. For his years of participation in and service for the organization, Wong was awarded a tennis scholarship from NYJTL. He will be going to Yale University in the fall.