Ten injured after gas explosion in Bronx home

At least ten people were injured on Thursday after a gas explosion ignited in the Bronx.

According to the FDNY, a call came in regarding an explosion at 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 1520 Paulding Avenue. FDNY units responded to the scene and found that the explosion had occurred on the second floor of the three-story building and caused heavy damage to the front, blowing out windows and doors.

Emergency responders pulled nine people from the building and turned off the gas for all of the units.

The victims, one of which was a fireman and six of which were children under 18, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi Medical Center. Two of the victims are listed in serious condition while the others suffered minor injuries.

“We received a call for an explosion. Units responded on scene in three minutes and found what appeared to be a gas explosion with heavy damage to the front of the buildings. There were windows and doors blown out and several victims within the structure. Units entered the structure, rescued approximately eight patients, two of which were in critical condition. They were transferred to EMS and transported to a local hospital. Before entering the fire building, units shut down the gas, expecting that this was a gas explosion,” says #FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Sarrocco in a statement on Instagram. FDNY Division Chief Russo says, “The total patient count was nine civilians and one injured Firefighter.”

This story first appeared on amny.com.