Teen slashed in unprovoked knife attack on Bronx subway, suspect at large

A knife-wielding man slashed the head of a 16-year-old boy on a southbound “2” train in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said,

The teenager was seated on a southbound “2” train at around 2 a.m. as it was nearing the East 160th Street and Prospect Avenue station when an unknown individual approached him. The suspect, described as a male with a dark complexion, displayed a knife and slashed the teen on the head before fleeing the scene. The incident was unprovoked.

The suspect, according to police, exited the train at the East 160th Street and Prospect Avenue station and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was treated for a head laceration and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

The NYPD has released a photo and video footage of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking individuals can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or by following @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter).