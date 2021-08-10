Teen arrested for murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot in Belmont

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has arrested a 16-year-old for the murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot in July.

The teen was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Elliot, 13, of Southern Boulevard, was fatally shot in front of an apartment building at 743 E. 187th St. in Belmont on July 11.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified shooter walked up to Elliot and opened fire on him. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but sources familiar with the investigation stated that Elliot appeared to be the intended target.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Elliot with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. EMS units rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.