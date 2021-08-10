Police & Fire

Teen arrested for murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot in Belmont

By Robert Pozarycki
A 16-year-old was arrested last week for the July 11, 2021, murder of Jaryan Elliot.
The NYPD has arrested a 16-year-old for the murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot in July.

The teen was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Elliot, 13, of Southern Boulevard, was fatally shot in front of an apartment building at 743 E. 187th St. in Belmont on July 11.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified shooter walked up to Elliot and opened fire on him. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but sources familiar with the investigation stated that Elliot appeared to be the intended target.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Elliot with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. EMS units rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

