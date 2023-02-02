Teachers union finds new office location at Bartow Avenue in Co-op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT), the prominent labor union representing most of New York City’s public school teachers, has found a new home in Co-op City, at 2100 Bartow Ave., signing a 20-year lease and relocating from their 2500 Halsey Ave. location in Westchester Square.

UFT’s new office location is roughly 45,000 square feet of office space. The new tenants will occupy a portion of the building’s fourth floor which was developed by Prestige Properties as part of the 2 million square feet mixed-use Bay Plaza development effort.

The UFT represents nearly 200,000 active and retired teachers and other professionals, and the union is expected to open its new office in the fall. The new lease is another for the 2100 Bartow Ave. location, that most recently welcomed the city’s Department of Child Administrative Services — Bronx-based children’s services staff — to their second and third floor office spaces in 2021.

Originally built in 1988 and redeveloped in 2002, the 180,000-square-foot office building is located between I-95 and the Hutchinson River Parkway. It has extensive available parking, and is 12 blocks from the Gun Hill Road subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains.

“2100 Bartow Ave. provides the UFT with a revitalized office within a highly visible mixed-use development offering excellent transportation options, ample parking and affordable housing all within walking distance,” said JLL managing director Al Gutierrez, who represented the landlord in arranging the 20-year lease.

