TD Bank opens new Bronx branch with festive fanfare and focus on community

The new TD Bank location on Jerome Avenue in the north Bronx opened its doors in style on Friday with fun games, prizes and exclusive welcome offers for Bronxites.

TD Bank rolled out the green carpet on Friday to mark the grand opening of its newest location in Norwood, treating the community to a festive celebration filled with games, food and entertainment.

Employees lined the entrance of the brightly branded branch, clapping and cheering as each new customer walked through the doors—greeting them with the enthusiasm usually reserved for celebrities. But instead of flashing lights and velvet ropes, this red carpet moment came with a signature splash of TD’s signature bright green.

Jose Sarmiento, Vice President and Store Manager of the new branch, is bringing his deep local roots and commitment to financial education to the forefront.

“ When I grew up, there was a lack of financial education,” Sarmiento said. “I personally didn’t have any. So what I’ve been doing to prepare for this grand opening is collaborating with local nonprofits and have done financial literacy courses.”

Sarmiento, who has worked for TD for seven years, said that he wanted to show Bronx residents that TD is not like other banks.

“ We’re people first,” Sarmiento said. “A lot of my entire team is from the Bronx, so we are community based. We all know the customers that we’re helping because we’ve been in their shoes.”

The grand opening felt more like a block party than a typical bank event. Curious passersby stopped to spin TD Bank’s wheel of fortune for a chance to win prizes, while a circus performer zipped by on a scooter, juggling clubs and teaching kids how to spin plates atop sticks. Children lined up to get their faces or hands painted with colorful flowers and bold tiger stripes.

But the biggest draw may have been inside the branch. As part of its opening promotions, TD Bank is offering Bronx residents the opportunity to earn bonus cash when they open a new account before June 18. In addition, a limited-time offer of a 4.40% annual percentage yield is available on a six-month CD through April 18.

Alan Nossen, Retail Market President for TD Bank, told the Bronx Times that the new branch marks the bank’s eleventh location in the borough.

“ They say Bronx is booming, right?” Nossen said. “We want to be in a community that’s thriving, and we think the Bronx is just that.”

Nossen added that TD Bank prides itself on being adaptable, offering financial solutions tailored to every stage of life.

“ New Yorkers require bankers to both have a physical presence as well as a digital presence,” he said. “So, we have the products that meet their needs—from when they first start out, or they wanna buy a house, as well as when they wanna start a small business.”

The new branch is located at 3433 Jerome Ave. It operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TD Bank cut the ribbon on another new branch on Saturday. This branch opened at 722 Brighton Beach Ave. in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach.