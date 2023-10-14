SUV crashes into Bronx Penny Pincher storefront in Pelham Bay

The Bronx Penny Pincher, located on Middletown Road, had its front area destroyed when an SUV crashed into the front of the storefront on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

The Bronx Penny Pincher, located on Middletown Road, had its front area destroyed when an SUV crashed into the front of the storefront on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Debris filled the sidewalk in front of the Bronx Penny Pincher after a Ford SUV crashed directly into the front of the Pelham Bay advertising agency late Friday morning.

According to police, a 61-year old man lost control of his 2008 grey Ford Expedition SUV while traveling southbound on Crosby Avenue near Middletown Road, just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 13. The storefront is located at 3002 Middletown Road. Police later confirmed with the Bronx Times that no injuries were reported in connection to the incident, as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Ford SUV crashed into the facade and obliterated the interior of the building, which is now filled with rubble. The front of the store structure is currently being supported by four steel beams.

The vehicle was also severely damaged as a result of the accident — with a bent hood, cracked windshield and broken mirrors along with large dents on both sides of the car. The NYPD confirmed that the driver, whose name has not been released, had no complaints of injuries and was not taken to a hospital following the accident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD, as well as the Department of Buildings and NYC Emergency Management. Police said that there are currently no signs of criminal activity regarding the crash.

The structures of the two businesses neighboring the Bronx Penny Pincher, Ava’s Rainflorist and Cecileah Hair Studio, were not affected by the crash. An employee of Ava’s Rainflorist confirmed that nobody in their store was injured.

The Bronx Penny Pincher, which provides marketing and advertising services to businesses throughout the borough, has been in operation since 1978.

The Bronx Times reached out to the Bronx Penny Pincher via phone and email and is awaiting a response.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260-4561. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes