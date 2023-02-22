Suspects sought for firing shots on Bronx street, leaving one injured: NYPD

Police are looking for shooters who injured a teen on a Bronx street over the weekend.

It was reported to police that at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, two groups of unidentified individuals fired shots at each other in front of 2984 Holland Ave. As a result, a 19-year-old man was struck in the back by the gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken by paramedics to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of those who are believed to be involved in the shooting:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.