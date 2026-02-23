Sullivan Papain partners with St. John’s to support New York Firefighters Foundation

Sullivan Papain Block McManus Coffinas and Cannavo P.C. presented a $10,000 donation to the New York Firefighters Foundation during the the St. John’s vs. UConn men’s basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

Sullivan Papain Block McManus Coffinas and Cannavo P.C. announced on Thursday a partnership with St. John’s University to support the New York Firefighters Foundation (NYFF). The law firm dedicated its presenting sponsorship of the St. John’s vs. UConn men’s basketball game at Madison Square Garden to the cause, presenting a $10,000 donation on-court during the rivalry matchup.

The initiative highlights Sullivan Papain’s decades-long commitment to New York’s firefighters and their families. It also put a spotlight on a young hero: Izzy Cashion, daughter of FDNY Lt. Cashion, who is bravely battling a rare and aggressive brain cancer. Despite her own challenges, Izzy donated her birthday gifts to children in a pediatric cancer hospital, spreading comfort and joy to others facing serious illness.

“Sullivan Papain has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with New York’s firefighters for over four decades,” said TJ McManus, Managing Member of Sullivan Papain.

“Tonight, we are proud to continue that legacy by supporting the NYFF and families like the Cashions. Izzy’s selflessness reminds us all why this work matters.”

The New York Firefighters Foundation provides critical support to FDNY families during times of crisis, including aid for off-duty injuries, serious childhood illness, complicated births and loss of loved ones. Through donations like Sullivan Papain’s, the Foundation ensures that first responders and their families are never alone when challenges arise.

During the game, fans were invited to participate by scanning a QR code displayed on the videoboards to contribute directly to the Foundation. The donation is part of the season-long Rally for Firefighters campaign, which Sullivan Papain and co-sponsor LBi Software have supported to help the Foundation reach its fundraising goals.

The on-court presentation featured Sullivan Papain leadership, along with LBi Software, presenting the $10,000 donation to NYFF. Leadership from the Uniformed Firefighters Association accepted the check, while Izzy Cashion was recognized for her extraordinary generosity.

“Supporting firefighters is about more than financial contributions,” said St. John’s University President Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw.

“It’s about recognizing the courage and dedication of those who protect our communities every day. Sullivan Papain’s partnership shows how organizations can come together to make a real difference for families and first responders.”

Sullivan Papain has a long-standing history of representing New York’s firefighters, including serving as general counsel to the FDNY and the Uniformed Firefighters Association for more than 40 years. The firm’s partnership with St. John’s reflects its commitment to combining legal advocacy with meaningful community impact.

Looking ahead, Sullivan Papain and St. John’s plan to continue collaborating on initiatives that support first responders and their families. Beyond financial contributions, this includes volunteer programs, awareness campaigns and opportunities for fans and community members to engage directly with the work of the Foundation.

The partnership not only delivered a $10,000 donation to the New York Firefighters Foundation but also gave fans a chance to support firefighters directly during the game and recognize Izzy Cashion’s remarkable generosity.