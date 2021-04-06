Street renamed for Bishop Ceacer Gooding

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bishop Ceacer Gooding served the community for more than five decades impacting many lives. While he passed away seven years ago, his name will now live on forever.

On Good Friday, April 2, Gooding’s family, friends, church members and elected officials gathered at the Miracle Revival Temple COGIC, 1555 Macombs Road, where it was officially renamed Bishop Ceacer Gooding Road.

His son, Pastor Jay Gooding, reflected on his late father and how important the street renaming is. Gooding stressed how the bishop was a community worker who opened the church doors to everyone.

“It gives me great pleasure that today that the street of Macombs Road at Mt. Eden Ave. will also carry the name of and legacy of my father Bishop Ceacer Gooding,” Gooding said.

In 1969, Bishop Gooding along with his wife, Evangelist Josephine Gooding founded Miracle Revival Center Church in Harlem. A year later they relocated it to the Bronx.

Known as the “Radio Preacher” for 19 years, Gooding was the recipient of numerous honors and awards. He was a “sought after” guest speaker and counselor.

Gooding served his country in the Korean War and suffered a brain injury, which paralyzed his right side. Doctors didn’t have much faith in his recovery, his son explained.

“But he learned how to walk and talk again and lived for 61 years with a plate in his head,” Gooding said.

Joann Canion, one of the bishop’s daughters, reminisced about her dad. She explained that he was much more than a preacher.

Canion recalled how he often took the family to Orchard Beach and treated them to IHOP and White Castle after church services.

“My father everyone speaks of him as a pastor, which he did great work there,” Canion said. “He was a good leader, but he was a good daddy. He did for his church, but he also did for his family.”

Among the elected officials at the event were Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Mark Gjonaj. Gibson recalled how a year ago Pastor Gooding came to her seeking a way to memorialize his dad.

Gibson then seized the bull by the horns and got the wheels in motion for a street renaming.

“We’re joined together on this Good Friday to recognize the life and legacy and labor of love for the late great Bishop Ceacer Gooding,” Gibson commented.